Left Menu

Tragedy in the Heights: Army Soldiers Lost in Doda Accident

Mehbooba Mufti expressed sorrow over a tragic accident in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, where an army vehicle fell into a gorge, killing 10 soldiers and injuring 11. A rescue operation was conducted by the army and police, but six more soldiers succumbed to injuries later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-01-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 16:58 IST
Tragedy in the Heights: Army Soldiers Lost in Doda Accident
Mehbooba Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

The president of the Peoples' Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti, voiced profound sorrow over an incident on Thursday where an army vehicle accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in the deaths of 10 soldiers.

A Casspir bulletproof vehicle skidded off the treacherous road at Khanni Top, plunging 200 feet into a deep gorge, killing ten soldiers and injuring eleven others.

An immediate joint rescue operation by the army and police led to the recovery of four dead soldiers, while 11 were rescued with injuries. Unfortunately, six of the injured later succumbed to their wounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Takes Flight: Civil Aviation Minister Boosts Global Ties at WEF

India Takes Flight: Civil Aviation Minister Boosts Global Ties at WEF

 Switzerland
2
Atul Wassan Criticizes Bangladesh's Decision to Skip T20 World Cup in India

Atul Wassan Criticizes Bangladesh's Decision to Skip T20 World Cup in India

 India
3
High Alert in Jammu: Forces Engage Terrorists in Kishtwar

High Alert in Jammu: Forces Engage Terrorists in Kishtwar

 India
4
EU Leaders Mull Over U.S. Relations Amid Greenland Controversy

EU Leaders Mull Over U.S. Relations Amid Greenland Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026