Tragedy in the Heights: Army Soldiers Lost in Doda Accident
Mehbooba Mufti expressed sorrow over a tragic accident in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, where an army vehicle fell into a gorge, killing 10 soldiers and injuring 11. A rescue operation was conducted by the army and police, but six more soldiers succumbed to injuries later.
The president of the Peoples' Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti, voiced profound sorrow over an incident on Thursday where an army vehicle accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in the deaths of 10 soldiers.
A Casspir bulletproof vehicle skidded off the treacherous road at Khanni Top, plunging 200 feet into a deep gorge, killing ten soldiers and injuring eleven others.
An immediate joint rescue operation by the army and police led to the recovery of four dead soldiers, while 11 were rescued with injuries. Unfortunately, six of the injured later succumbed to their wounds.
