Tragedy in the Heights: Army Soldiers Lost in Doda Accident

The president of the Peoples' Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti, voiced profound sorrow over an incident on Thursday where an army vehicle accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in the deaths of 10 soldiers.

A Casspir bulletproof vehicle skidded off the treacherous road at Khanni Top, plunging 200 feet into a deep gorge, killing ten soldiers and injuring eleven others.

An immediate joint rescue operation by the army and police led to the recovery of four dead soldiers, while 11 were rescued with injuries. Unfortunately, six of the injured later succumbed to their wounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)