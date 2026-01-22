Securing the Arctic: A New Era of Cooperation

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned of challenging efforts required to enhance Arctic security, following the U.S. President Donald Trump's withdrawal of threatened tariffs against Europe. A new framework deal on Greenland, negotiated with Trump, mandates increased Arctic security cooperation among NATO allies.

Speaking to reporters, Starmer welcomed the lifting of tariff threats against the United Kingdom, describing it as a positive development. He stressed the importance of beginning the difficult process of improving security measures in the Arctic region.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte indicated that the initial outcomes of the security agreement would manifest later this year, marking a significant step in international efforts to address security issues in the Arctic.

