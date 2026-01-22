Trump's Global Peace Board: A New Era for International Diplomacy?

President Donald Trump has launched a new initiative, the Board of Peace, aimed at maintaining the ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Trump expressed confidence that this body could potentially challenge the United Nations in its influence, even as several key US allies have chosen not to participate.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Trump emphasized the global nature of this effort, alongside Ali Shaath, who will lead a future government in Gaza. The Board was initially conceived as a small group of leaders, but has evolved into a broader, ambitious project prompting skepticism about its size and scope.

Despite only 19 countries attending the launch event, Trump announced 59 had signed onto the board. Some nations remain hesitant, citing concerns over legal treaties and the inclusion of leaders like Vladimir Putin. This hesitance underscores the complex geopolitical landscape that the Board of Peace must navigate as it seeks to redefine international diplomatic efforts.

