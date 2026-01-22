EU Leaders Debate Peace Proposal in EU-U.S. Summit

European Union leaders convened an emergency summit in Brussels to deliberate on a peace proposal from U.S. President Donald Trump. The proposal aims to establish a Board of Peace to resolve ongoing conflicts, particularly in Gaza.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin confirmed the agenda ahead of Thursday's summit, emphasizing the urgency of addressing the Gaza conflict through international cooperation.

On the sidelines of the summit, Martin met with Palestinian authorities to discuss pressing humanitarian needs, underlining the importance of comprehensive dialogues in conflict resolution.

