Raj Thackeray's Tribute: A Heartfelt Ode to Bal Thackeray

Raj Thackeray, leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, reflects on his deep bond with his late uncle, Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. He shares personal memories and the emotional pain of leaving the Shiv Sena and family home. His article in 'Saamana' honors Bal Thackeray's profound impact on his life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 12:06 IST
In a poignant tribute published in 'Saamana,' Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray has expressed the emotional turmoil he faced after parting ways with the Shiv Sena. He lamented that the pain of not frequently meeting Bal Thackeray outweighed the distress of leaving the party itself.

Raj Thackeray, reflecting on his cherished uncle in the Sena's mouthpiece on the patriarch's centenary, detailed how the personal loss struck him harder than his 2005 exit. Memories of his uncle's influence, from cleaning childhood wounds to political mentorship, underscore a profound bond.

The article also recounts stories from the mid-1990s and his time heading the Shiv Sena's student wing. Raj recollects Bal Thackeray's unwavering support and highlights anecdotes illustrating his uncle's multifaceted personality, including his interest in Indian cinema and interactions with major figures like Amitabh Bachchan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

