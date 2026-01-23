Left Menu

To Lam's Ascendancy: Vietnam's Political Shifts

To Lam was re-elected as the general secretary of Vietnam's Communist Party, concluding the National Party Congress. There is no confirmation if he will also become president, which could make him the most powerful Vietnamese leader in decades, akin to China's Xi Jinping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 23-01-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 13:46 IST
Vietnam confirmed the re-election of To Lam as the general secretary of its ruling Communist Party on Friday. This decision marked the conclusion of the National Party Congress, the nation's key political gathering.

However, there was no announcement regarding whether Lam will ascend to the presidency as well. If he does, he could become Vietnam's most powerful leader in decades, drawing parallels to the leadership structure of China's Xi Jinping.

Such a move would consolidate significant power within To Lam's hands, potentially reshaping Vietnam's political landscape and influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

