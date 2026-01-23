Political Tensions Erupt in Badlapur: Shiv Sena Corporator Assaulted

Tensions flared in Badlapur as a Shiv Sena corporator, Hemant Chature, faced a violent attack, reportedly orchestrated by a BJP official and his supporters. The incident unfolded during Chature's visit to a Maghi Ganpati pandal in Maharashtra's Thane district.

The altercation left Chature with serious injuries, necessitating hospitalization. His condition remains stable, but the attack has raised concerns about political rivalries in the region. The corporator's associates claimed that BJP office-bearer Tejas alias Bunty Mhaskar was behind the assault, supported by 20 to 25 of his followers.

The police have registered an FIR, and CCTV footage of the incident has made its way to social media. Authorities are currently reviewing the footage to identify those responsible for the attack, promising further action as the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)