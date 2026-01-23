Left Menu

Ashraf Pathan Leads NCP Group in Thane Municipal Body

Ashraf Pathan has been appointed as the leader of the NCP (SP) group in the Thane Municipal Corporation following the January 15 polls. The group of 12 corporators, led by district chief Manoj Pradhan, officially notified the Konkan Divisional Commissioner about their formation as an independent entity.

Updated: 23-01-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:11 IST

In a recent development, Ashraf Pathan has emerged as the new leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) faction in the Thane Municipal Corporation. The announcement follows the civic elections held on January 15, where 12 corporators were elected.

The NCP (SP) district unit chief, Manoj Pradhan, formally submitted a letter to the Konkan Divisional Commissioner to declare the formation of this distinct group. This move is in accordance with the rules governing civic polls and signifies the establishment of an independent entity within the corporation.

Having been elected for the third consecutive term from ward number 32, Pathan has previously served as the leader of the opposition in the TMC general body, showcasing his experience and leadership skills in the municipal arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

