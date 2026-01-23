Raj Thackeray Stands Firm Amid Political Shifts: Upholding Balasaheb's Legacy

Raj Thackeray, chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), has affirmed that any flexibility in his political stance is devoid of personal intentions. This declaration came amid discussions sparked by five MNS corporators backing the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Thane.

The political maneuver stirred reactions as MNS had previously campaigned alongside Shiv Sena (UBT) in numerous municipalities, including KDMC and Mumbai. The statement comes as a reflection on the 100th birth anniversary of Shiv Sena's founder, Bal Thackeray, marking a poignant moment for introspection on political loyalties.

Raj, invoking his uncle's unwavering principles, pledged that his allegiance to Marathi causes remains untarnished, even as political landscapes shift. He reaffirmed that Bal Thackeray's dedication to Marathi culture continues to inspire his leadership and the members of MNS.

(With inputs from agencies.)