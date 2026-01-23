Raj Thackeray Stands Firm Amid Political Shifts: Upholding Balasaheb's Legacy
Raj Thackeray, leader of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, assures that any political flexibility he exhibits is not for personal gains. This statement follows the move by five MNS corporators supporting Shiv Sena. Reflecting on his uncle Bal Thackeray's legacy, Raj emphasizes his loyalty to Marathi values.
- Country:
- India
Raj Thackeray, chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), has affirmed that any flexibility in his political stance is devoid of personal intentions. This declaration came amid discussions sparked by five MNS corporators backing the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Thane.
The political maneuver stirred reactions as MNS had previously campaigned alongside Shiv Sena (UBT) in numerous municipalities, including KDMC and Mumbai. The statement comes as a reflection on the 100th birth anniversary of Shiv Sena's founder, Bal Thackeray, marking a poignant moment for introspection on political loyalties.
Raj, invoking his uncle's unwavering principles, pledged that his allegiance to Marathi causes remains untarnished, even as political landscapes shift. He reaffirmed that Bal Thackeray's dedication to Marathi culture continues to inspire his leadership and the members of MNS.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Civic Power Struggle: A Call for Unity in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Political Clash: Son of Minister Surrenders Amidst High Court Criticism
Raj Thackeray's Tribute: A Heartfelt Ode to Bal Thackeray
Maharashtra's Rs 30 Lakh Crore Investment Boom: A New Era of Growth
Maharashtra's Mega Investment: Rs 30 Lakh Crore MoUs Signed at Davos WEF