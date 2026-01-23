Maharashtra Political Clash: Son of Minister Surrenders Amidst High Court Criticism

In a dramatic turn of events, Vikas Gogawale, son of Shiv Sena Minister Bharat Gogawale, has surrendered to Mahad police following the Bombay High Court's strong admonition of the Maharashtra government's response to the Mahad poll violence. This conflict erupted during council elections in Raigad district, involving factions from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

The High Court had scrutinized the state's application of justice, even questioning the Chief Minister's influence amid the evasion of arrest by the minister's son for weeks. Advocate General Milind Sathe confirmed to Justice Madhav Jamdar that all suspects, including Vikas and his cousin Mahesh Gogawale, have surrendered.

Complications arose as Shreeyansh Jagtap withdrew his pre-arrest bail plea after the court deemed the charges serious. Justice Jamdar noted the irony that the conflict involves top political figures, underlining the challenging dynamics as Vikas and Mahesh were denied pre-arrest bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)