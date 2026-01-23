Internal Tensions Surface as Shashi Tharoor Skips Congress Strategy Meet

Shashi Tharoor, a prominent figure in the Congress party, plans to miss a pivotal strategy meeting ahead of the Kerala elections, expressing discontent with his recent sidelining within the party.

Sources reveal Tharoor's frustration peaked when Rahul Gandhi failed to acknowledge him at the 'Maha Panchayath' event, where other senior leaders were recognized.

Though the Congress has yet to officially comment on the matter, Tharoor has reached out to key party leaders to express his grievances and highlight prior attempts to resolve differences at past party conclaves.

(With inputs from agencies.)