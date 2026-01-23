Left Menu

Internal Tensions Surface as Shashi Tharoor Skips Congress Strategy Meet

Shashi Tharoor, a senior Congress leader, plans to skip a crucial party strategy meeting for the Kerala polls, citing mistreatment and being sidelined by the party. This follows a lack of acknowledgment from Rahul Gandhi at a recent event. Tharoor remains frustrated despite previous reconciliation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 14:32 IST
Internal Tensions Surface as Shashi Tharoor Skips Congress Strategy Meet
Shashi Tharoor
  • Country:
  • India

Shashi Tharoor, a prominent figure in the Congress party, plans to miss a pivotal strategy meeting ahead of the Kerala elections, expressing discontent with his recent sidelining within the party.

Sources reveal Tharoor's frustration peaked when Rahul Gandhi failed to acknowledge him at the 'Maha Panchayath' event, where other senior leaders were recognized.

Though the Congress has yet to officially comment on the matter, Tharoor has reached out to key party leaders to express his grievances and highlight prior attempts to resolve differences at past party conclaves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trilateral Talks in Abu Dhabi: Ukraine's Donbas Dilemma

Trilateral Talks in Abu Dhabi: Ukraine's Donbas Dilemma

 Global
2
Civic Power Struggle: A Call for Unity in Maharashtra

Civic Power Struggle: A Call for Unity in Maharashtra

 India
3
Cracking Down on Fake Passports: Arrest of Key Organiser

Cracking Down on Fake Passports: Arrest of Key Organiser

 India
4
Modi's Call for Change: BJP's Vision for Kerala's Future

Modi's Call for Change: BJP's Vision for Kerala's Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026