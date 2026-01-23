Left Menu

The Paradox of Power: How Dominance Breeds Fear in Global Politics

The resurgence of big power politics, driven by nations like the U.S. and Russia, has redefined global interactions. Recent behavioral geopolitics research reveals how increased power paradoxically heightens anxieties about weaker competitors, influencing foreign interventions. Insights from Caleb Pomeroy's studies on power dynamics in international policymaking shed light on this evolving geopolitical landscape.

From Moscow to Washington, major power dynamics have once again taken center stage in global politics. While some may view recent activities as typical of large nations, fresh insights from behavioral geopolitics suggest a new paradigm. An unexpected consequence of increased power is the heightened fear of weaker competitors, potentially prompting foreign interventions that appear irrational to outside observers.

The onset of this new geopolitical reality is often traced back to 2022, with Russia's comprehensive invasion of Ukraine. A significant acceleration occurred during Donald Trump's presidency, with the U.S. engaging in a global trade war and reinforcing concepts like "spheres of influence" in its national security policies.

A pivotal moment arrived in 2026, marked by the Trump administration's aggressive maneuvers, including a military raid on Venezuela and saber-rattling over Greenland. This behavior aligns with findings by Caleb Pomeroy of the University of Toronto, whose research connects power dynamics in business to international policymaking, suggesting that a sense of dominance can amplify fears and result in more combative diplomatic strategies.

