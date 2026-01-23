Left Menu

Puja Politics: Saraswati Meets Electoral Drama

In West Bengal, the Saraswati Puja has become a political statement, transforming religious spaces into arenas of dissent amid electoral tensions. Students at Ballygunge Science College use the festival to critique the state's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, blending spirituality with political commentary ahead of upcoming elections.

  • Country:
  • India

In West Bengal, where religion and politics often intersect, the Saraswati Puja has unexpectedly become a powerful political canvas. At Ballygunge Science College, students have repurposed this traditional festival into a commentary on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a significant issue ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The puja decor features a dark backdrop with hands clutching important documents, symbolizing the fears and stress associated with the SIR process. Hanging nooses emphasize alleged suicides linked to the anxiety over this electoral exercise. According to a neuroscience student, the installation aims to highlight the anxiety and humiliation felt by many.

Local politics is visibly present, with jerseys representing the rivalry between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP. While the TMC sees SIR as disenfranchisement, the BJP frames it as necessary for electoral integrity. The puja at Ballygunge Science College underscores how deeply politics is embedded in youth spaces as Bengal approaches another high-stakes election.

