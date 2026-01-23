Integral Humanism: A Philosophy for Modern Challenges

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy reiterated the enduring relevance of 'integral humanism', a philosophy championed by BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya. Speaking at the Bharatiya Jana Sangh National Conference, Reddy hailed the ideology as a potent answer to contemporary national and global issues.

The minister's remarks coincided with Parakram Diwas, marking the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose. Reddy underscored how the philosophy provides solutions that transcend today's ideological conflicts, such as those between socialism and capitalism.

Reddy noted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, 'integral humanism' has guided India for over a decade in tackling longstanding issues. The philosophy advocates a balance between individual, societal, and environmental needs, rejecting both capitalist and socialist models.