Gagan Thapa: Nepali Congress' Prime Ministerial Candidate

The Nepali Congress has announced 49-year-old Gagan Thapa as its prime ministerial candidate for the upcoming March elections. The decision was endorsed at a Central Working Committee meeting. Thapa, the new NC president, will contest from Sarlahi-4, challenging candidates like K P Sharma Oli and Balendra Shah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Nepali Congress has made a decisive move by announcing its party chief, Gagan Thapa, as the prime ministerial candidate for the forthcoming elections scheduled for March. This strategic decision was unveiled at the newly elected Central Working Committee gathering at the party's headquarters in Sanepa, Lalitpur district.

Vice President Bishwa Prakash Sharma put forward the proposal to nominate the 49-year-old Thapa, which was seconded by Vice President Pushpa Bhusal. The committee's unanimous endorsement reflects Thapa's robust support within the party. This development follows Thapa's recent election as the president of the Nepali Congress.

The political arena also features former Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, of the Rastriya Swotantra Party, and deposed Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, leader of CPN-UML, as prime ministerial candidates. Both are vying for positions in the parliamentary election from the Jhapa-5 constituency, whereas Thapa will compete from Sarlahi-4 constituency, setting the stage for a heated electoral contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

