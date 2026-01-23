To Lam Confirmed as Vietnam's Communist Party Chief
Vietnam's leader, To Lam, has been reaffirmed as the head of the Communist Party for the next five years. This announcement was made at a press conference concluding the party congress, where the newly-appointed general secretary also shared insights.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 23-01-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 11:56 IST
- Country:
- Vietnam
Vietnam's top leader, To Lam, has secured his position as the head of the ruling Communist Party for the upcoming five years. This announcement was confirmed under his title at a party congress press conference on Friday.
Attendees of the press conference were informed by an official regarding the continuation of To Lam's leadership role alongside remarks from the newly-appointed general secretary.
This development comes as the party congress reaches its conclusion, ushering in a new phase of leadership within Vietnam's political landscape.
