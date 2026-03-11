Left Menu

Oil: The Silent Weapon in the Iran-US Power Struggle

The conflict between Iran and the United States has escalated, with oil prices surging and regional tensions rising. Iran's resilience and missile program challenge the US' strategies, impacting global energy markets and economic stability. Meanwhile, leadership changes and nuclear threats add layers to the ongoing geopolitical strife.

The enduring conflict between Iran and the United States has far-reaching implications, driving up oil prices and disrupting global economies. As oil peaked at nearly USD 120 a barrel, Trump's assurance of a short-term war calmed markets, but tensions remain high.

Iran has shown resilience amid continuous US and Israeli airstrikes. Despite nationwide unrest, the Iranian government maintains control, counterstriking against Gulf Arab states and engaging with sophisticated missile technology against Israel, deepening the region's instability.

Leadership changes in Iran and nuclear concerns compound the intricacies of the conflict, where uncertainties linger about potential resolutions and the lasting impact on global energy and security landscapes.

