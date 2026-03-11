Oil: The Silent Weapon in the Iran-US Power Struggle

The enduring conflict between Iran and the United States has far-reaching implications, driving up oil prices and disrupting global economies. As oil peaked at nearly USD 120 a barrel, Trump's assurance of a short-term war calmed markets, but tensions remain high.

Iran has shown resilience amid continuous US and Israeli airstrikes. Despite nationwide unrest, the Iranian government maintains control, counterstriking against Gulf Arab states and engaging with sophisticated missile technology against Israel, deepening the region's instability.

Leadership changes in Iran and nuclear concerns compound the intricacies of the conflict, where uncertainties linger about potential resolutions and the lasting impact on global energy and security landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)