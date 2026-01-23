Netaji's Legacy: A Political Battleground in Bengal
As West Bengal's 2026 Assembly elections near, the TMC and BJP are vying to appropriate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's legacy to gain political advantage. The ruling TMC accuses the Centre of disrespecting freedom fighters, while the BJP counters with its own mobilization, sparking a contentious debate over history and nationalism.
With the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections looming, the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party are engaged in a heated battle to claim the legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, weaving his birth anniversary into the political landscape marked by the ongoing voter list revision.
At a state government event, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the Election Commission and the Centre, questioning whether Netaji would have faced scrutiny under the current electoral roll updates, suggesting fear and panic have led to over 100 deaths.
BJP leaders countered by accusing TMC of politicizing Netaji's legacy for electoral gain. Both parties are navigating the complex terrain of nationalism and political legitimacy as they vie for the moral high ground, with Netaji's legacy becoming a focal point in the run-up to the elections.
