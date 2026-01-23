Left Menu

Karnataka Congress Suspends Leader Amid Controversy

Congress in Karnataka has suspended party leader Rajeev Gowda following allegations of using abusive language against the Shidlaghatta Municipal Commissioner. An FIR was registered against him, leading to his disappearance. The Congress disciplinary committee took this action considering the serious nature of the complaint.

The Congress in Karnataka took decisive action on Friday, suspending party leader Rajeev Gowda after he allegedly used abusive language against the Shidlaghatta Municipal Commissioner.

The allegations surfaced when Amrutha Gowda filed a complaint stating that Gowda threatened her over the phone concerning the removal of a banner featuring his photograph. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against him on January 14.

The Congress disciplinary committee, led by President K Rahman Khan, announced Gowda's suspension, citing the seriousness of the incident. Despite efforts, the police have been unable to trace Gowda even ten days after the registration of the complaint.

