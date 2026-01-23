Congress Files Complaint Over Alleged Voter List Tampering in Assam
A Congress official in Assam has filed a complaint against BJP leaders and local officials for allegedly tampering with the electoral roll in the Boko-Chhaygaon Assembly constituency. The complaint claims unauthorized voter name deletions and inclusions, demanding an impartial investigation and strict action against those involved.
- Country:
- India
A Congress functionary in Assam has raised allegations against BJP leaders and government officials regarding unauthorized tampering with the electoral roll in the Boko-Chhaygaon Assembly constituency. This urgent complaint, filed on Friday, points to unauthorized deletion and inclusion of names, causing significant concern over electoral integrity.
The complaint, lodged by Tuleswar Rabha, president of the Boko Block Congress Committee, was submitted to the Boko Police Station. Rabha accused the BJP leaders of manipulating the electoral roll, citing evidence of their access to the roll revision portal using official credentials.
Key individuals named in the complaint include Zila Parishad member Prahlad Biswas and other BJP district secretaries, alongside unnamed election officials. Rabha is demanding a comprehensive investigation and accountability for those involved in these alleged clandestine activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EC Demands Accountability in West Bengal Voter List Scandal
Soccer-Morocco to file legal complaint over Cup of Nations final fiasco
Strengthening Democracy: The Quest for a Pure Voter List
Protests Ignite in West Bengal Over Controversial Voter List Revision
AI videos of Lord Jagannath surface, police complaint filed