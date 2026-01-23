Left Menu

Hasina Calls for Overthrow of Yunus Regime

Exiled Bangladeshi leader Sheikh Hasina urged the public to overthrow Muhammad Yunus' administration, citing a lack of free elections and rising extremism. She called for unity to restore democracy, safeguard religious minorities, and invited a UN investigation into recent events in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 22:03 IST
Sheikh Hasina
  • Country:
  • India

Exiled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched a scathing attack on the Muhammad Yunus-led government in Bangladesh, urging citizens to unite and overthrow what she termed an 'illegal regime'.

In a pre-recorded message from India, Hasina outlined her concerns over extremist violence and the need for a return to democracy, calling for a UN-led investigation.

Highlighting five key actions, she called for the restoration of the constitution and protection of religious minorities, warning against the pervasive lawlessness and political repression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

