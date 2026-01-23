Hasina Calls for Overthrow of Yunus Regime

Exiled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched a scathing attack on the Muhammad Yunus-led government in Bangladesh, urging citizens to unite and overthrow what she termed an 'illegal regime'.

In a pre-recorded message from India, Hasina outlined her concerns over extremist violence and the need for a return to democracy, calling for a UN-led investigation.

Highlighting five key actions, she called for the restoration of the constitution and protection of religious minorities, warning against the pervasive lawlessness and political repression.

