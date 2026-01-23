High Court Urges Quick Decision on MP Amritpal Singh's Temporary Release Plea
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has instructed the Punjab government to decide within seven days on jailed MP Amritpal Singh's request for temporary release to attend the Parliament budget session. Singh, arrested under the National Security Act, wants to discuss key issues in the session.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday directed the Punjab government to swiftly decide on jailed MP Amritpal Singh's plea for temporary release. The court instructed that a decision be made within seven working days to allow Singh to attend the upcoming budget session of Parliament.
Amritpal Singh, incarcerated under the National Security Act in Assam since April 2023, seeks parole to discuss urgent matters, including the 2025 Punjab floods and drug abuse, during the session. The court asserted that the state government is the competent authority to address Singh's request, as per the Act.
Heading the Division Bench, Chief Justice Sheel Nagu ordered the Punjab home secretary to process Singh's application promptly, ensuring that the outcome is communicated immediately to both Singh and his counsel. Singh's previous request for release during the Winter session was rendered moot as hearings delayed the decision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
