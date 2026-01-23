Omar Abdullah Leads Pre-Budget Talks: Stakeholders Share Vision for J&K Budget 2026-27
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led a pre-budget consultation meeting with key stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir. Industrialists, traders, and legislators shared their input for the 2026-27 budget. Discussions focused on economic challenges, public welfare, and constituency-specific development plans, with a promise to consider these inputs in the forthcoming budget.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led a significant pre-budget consultation meeting on Friday, gathering insights from a wide array of sectors ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Budget 2026-27. Held at the civil secretariat, the meeting brought together ministers and senior department officials who engaged with stakeholders, including industrialists, traders, and educationists.
Omar Abdullah emphasized the critical nature of such meetings, which serve as a platform for gathering diverse feedback aimed at shaping effective policies and ensuring resource allocation that resonates with public needs. He reassured attendees that their suggestions for addressing economic challenges and fostering inclusive growth would be given due consideration in the upcoming budget.
The chief minister also met with MLAs from the regions of Srinagar, Budgam, and Ganderbal to discuss their constituency-specific demands. Concerns such as waste management, drinking water quality, sewage treatment upgrades, and traffic issues were brought to the fore, with Abdullah vowing to incorporate these into the budget planning process.
