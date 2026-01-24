Political Turmoil in Chandrapur: The Congress' Strategic Moves

The Congress has successfully navigated an internal power struggle within the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation, as revealed in a high-level meeting involving key party leaders.

Amidst allegations of BJP's attempts to lure corporators with monetary offers, Congress leaders, including Vijay Wadettiwar, pledged to maintain the party's unity and focus on strategic decisions for leadership roles.

The resolution followed tensions between party loyalists, with decisions on leadership now in the hands of state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, supported by senior leaders. Allegations against the BJP for political opportunism were also a focal point of the discussions.

