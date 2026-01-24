Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Chandrapur: The Congress' Strategic Moves

The Congress party in Maharashtra resolved an internal dispute within the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation. Key decisions involved leadership designations and responses to political maneuvers by the BJP. Allegations of inducements by the BJP were raised, and the patience and strategy of Congress leaders like Vijay Wadettiwar were emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 14:00 IST
Political Turmoil in Chandrapur: The Congress' Strategic Moves
The Congress has successfully navigated an internal power struggle within the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation, as revealed in a high-level meeting involving key party leaders.

Amidst allegations of BJP's attempts to lure corporators with monetary offers, Congress leaders, including Vijay Wadettiwar, pledged to maintain the party's unity and focus on strategic decisions for leadership roles.

The resolution followed tensions between party loyalists, with decisions on leadership now in the hands of state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, supported by senior leaders. Allegations against the BJP for political opportunism were also a focal point of the discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

