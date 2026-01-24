Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor: The Unyielding Voice Amid Congress Debacles

Shashi Tharoor, a Congress MP, reaffirmed his unwavering stand on Operation Sindoor, denying any violation of party positions and responding to speculation about tensions with Congress leadership. Tharoor's comments emerged during the Kerala Literature Festival, where he emphasized India's interests over political disagreements and criticized external discussions of internal party matters.

Kozhikode | Updated: 24-01-2026 14:34 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor firmly denied violating any party position and spoke out about his only disagreement being over Operation Sindoor, emphasizing his unapologetic stance during a session at the Kerala Literature Festival. His remarks come amid rumors of tension with Congress leadership over alleged slight at a Kochi event.

Tharoor highlighted his surprise when the Indian government executed the operation as per his earlier suggestions to target terror camps post-Pahalgam attack. Despite supporting Operation Sindoor, Tharoor's subsequent overseas mission by the government didn't sit well with his party, suggesting a rift over foreign policy approaches.

Addressing media concerns, Tharoor reiterated the importance of keeping discussions within the party. He noted the challenges of balancing political duties and literary interests, stressing India's national interests should always come before political spats, echoing Nehru's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

