Shashi Tharoor's Candid Reflections on Party Dynamics and National Interests

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has expressed issues with his party's leadership, emphasizing discussions over media exposure. Amidst reports of being sidelined by Congress leaders, Tharoor remains firm in adhering to party positions. He also discussed his stance on Operation Sindoor at a literature festival, underscoring India's priority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 24-01-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 15:39 IST
Shashi Tharoor
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has voiced his intention to address certain issues with party leadership, asserting he has never contradicted organizational positions in Parliament. Speaking to the press, he highlighted the importance of internal discussions remaining away from media glare.

Tharoor's comments arrive amidst speculation of dissatisfaction regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's acknowledgment at an event in Kochi, and allegations of being marginalized by state leaders. He reiterated his commitment to resolving concerns within party forums and confirmed his participation in upcoming Parliament sessions.

At the Kerala Literature Festival, Tharoor shared his views on Operation Sindoor, a military offensive following the Pahalgam attack. Emphasizing national security, he noted, "When India's security is at stake, India's interests must prevail," reflecting his unyielding stance on defending the country's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

