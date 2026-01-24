Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Suicide Attempt at Vidhana Soudha
Nagendrappa attempted suicide by consuming poison in front of the Vidhana Soudha. He was accused of moral policing and alleged harassment by police for exposing illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. The BJP criticized the Karnataka government, questioning police actions and calling for accountability in handling illegal immigration issues.
A man, identified as Nagendrappa, allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison at the Vidhana Soudha on Saturday, as reported by local authorities.
Nagendrappa, who stands accused in a moral policing case at Soladevanhalli police station, is reportedly in stable condition. This incident has sparked political controversy within Karnataka.
The BJP accused the ruling Congress government of harassing Nagendrappa for his claims of identifying illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. The party demanded accountability, urging the government to focus on addressing immigration concerns rather than penalizing citizens.
