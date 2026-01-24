TMC Mobilizes Against BJP's 'Logical Discrepancies'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday issued a directive for party MPs and MLAs to activate election 'war rooms' across their constituencies. The aim is to counter alleged attempts by BJP to remove legitimate voters through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a virtual meeting, Banerjee instructed the formation of 'booth raksha committees' in every polling booth. He accused district election officers of facing undue pressure from micro-observers and said legal action might be necessary. Protest meetings are scheduled for January 25, coinciding with National Voters' Day.

Banerjee emphasized that representatives must become more active to thwart BJP's agenda, urging personal contributions to keep operations running. He also announced a documentary campaign, 'Lokkhi Elo Ghore,' to promote state government initiatives via the women's wing.

(With inputs from agencies.)