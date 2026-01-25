Left Menu

BJP Leaders Unite in Devotion and Diplomacy at Vrindavan's Sacred Spaces

BJP leaders Nitin Nabin and Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Vrindavan's Banke Bihari Temple, aiming for Uttar Pradesh's prosperity and India's development vision. They engaged in spiritual activities and paid respects to Mant MLA Rajesh Chaudhary's family, following the temple visit.

Updated: 25-01-2026 15:08 IST
BJP Leaders Unite in Devotion and Diplomacy at Vrindavan's Sacred Spaces
  • India

On a spiritual visit, BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the sacred Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. The leaders participated in rituals, conveying their aspirations for the state's prosperity and furtherance of India's development goals.

The gathering saw Nabin's initiation into Uttar Pradesh's revered Braj Bhoomi since his new appointment, as he joined hands with Adityanath for both spiritual and party-related engagements. They were accompanied by notable BJP figures including Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary and National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam.

In a gesture of sympathy following their temple visit, Nabin and Adityanath visited the residence of Rajesh Chaudhary, paying tributes to his late mother. They extended their condolences to the family, emphasizing the personal bonds within the political landscape.

