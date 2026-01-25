Political Upheaval: Bhupesh Baghel Faces Renewed Legal Scrutiny
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commented on the involvement of former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel in ongoing legal issues. A CBI court reversed a previous decision to discharge him from a case involving a sleaze video, indicating legal troubles ahead. Sarma further noted the significance of the Mahadev betting app case.
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his views on former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's continued involvement in legal disputes. Sarma highlighted a recent court reversal that reignites a 2017 sleaze video case linked to Baghel.
The BJP leader labeled this development as a significant setback for Baghel, a senior politician. The court's decision now subjects Baghel to further legal proceedings after previously being granted relief by a magistrate's court.
Sarma also mentioned another pressing issue, the Mahadev betting app case, where Baghel faces allegations. He emphasized that controversies have consistently marred Congress members, reflecting broader concerns within the party.
ALSO READ
Abduction Alarm: BJP Pushes for CBI Probe in Jharkhand's High-profile Kidnapping Case
Honoring Excellence: CBI Officers Recognized with Top Police Medals
CBI Officers Honored with Prestigious Police Medals on Republic Day
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case
Chhattisgarh Sleaze Video Case: Bhupesh Baghel Set to Face Trial After Court Reversal