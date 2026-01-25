Political Upheaval: Bhupesh Baghel Faces Renewed Legal Scrutiny

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his views on former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's continued involvement in legal disputes. Sarma highlighted a recent court reversal that reignites a 2017 sleaze video case linked to Baghel.

The BJP leader labeled this development as a significant setback for Baghel, a senior politician. The court's decision now subjects Baghel to further legal proceedings after previously being granted relief by a magistrate's court.

Sarma also mentioned another pressing issue, the Mahadev betting app case, where Baghel faces allegations. He emphasized that controversies have consistently marred Congress members, reflecting broader concerns within the party.