Political Upheaval: Bhupesh Baghel Faces Renewed Legal Scrutiny

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commented on the involvement of former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel in ongoing legal issues. A CBI court reversed a previous decision to discharge him from a case involving a sleaze video, indicating legal troubles ahead. Sarma further noted the significance of the Mahadev betting app case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-01-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 15:46 IST
Political Upheaval: Bhupesh Baghel Faces Renewed Legal Scrutiny
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his views on former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's continued involvement in legal disputes. Sarma highlighted a recent court reversal that reignites a 2017 sleaze video case linked to Baghel.

The BJP leader labeled this development as a significant setback for Baghel, a senior politician. The court's decision now subjects Baghel to further legal proceedings after previously being granted relief by a magistrate's court.

Sarma also mentioned another pressing issue, the Mahadev betting app case, where Baghel faces allegations. He emphasized that controversies have consistently marred Congress members, reflecting broader concerns within the party.

