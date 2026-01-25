Left Menu

Empowering Youth: Rajasthan's Call to First-Time Voters

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma encouraged first-time voters to responsibly exercise their voting rights, stressing their crucial role in national development. Addressing new voters, he underscored the importance of civic duties and highlighted government efforts for youth empowerment through job creation and strict actions against misconduct.

Updated: 25-01-2026 16:03 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma called upon first-time voters to cast their votes responsibly, emphasizing the essential role each vote plays in the nation's development. Speaking on National Voters' Day, Sharma highlighted the responsibility of the youth as future leaders and urged them to recognize the power of their vote.

Sharma, supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sentiments, said that voter participation should be celebrated as a democratic festival. He encouraged the youth to follow the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, honoring freedom fighters by actively participating in nation-building efforts.

In pursuit of youth welfare, Sharma announced government initiatives, including over one lakh government jobs already provided and recruitment underway for additional posts. An examination calendar has been issued for further recruitment efforts, urging young citizens to prepare diligently and contribute to a stronger society.

