Tejashwi Yadav Ascends RJD Leadership: A New Era Amid Internal Strife
Tejashwi Yadav, nurtured by Lalu Prasad's legacy, has been appointed as the RJD's national working president. Despite criticism from siblings and party members after electoral losses, he aims to strengthen the party's foundation. Tejashwi's leadership marks a significant juncture amidst familial and political dynamics within Bihar's political spectrum.
In a significant shift in political dynamics within Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav has been appointed as the national working president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). This development, decreed at the national executive committee meeting, solidifies Tejashwi's position as the successor of party founder Lalu Prasad.
While Lalu continues as the national president, his absence from active politics due to age and health issues has paved the way for Tejashwi to expand the party's presence both within Bihar and nationally. The decision is backed by Lalu and receives unanimous approval within the party leadership.
Amidst ongoing internal disputes, including grievances from his estranged siblings, Tejashwi remains focused on mobilizing support and reinvigorating the party base. His leadership displays a commitment to challenging opponents while grappling with familial tensions.
