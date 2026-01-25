Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh CM Emphasizes 'Nation First' on Republic Day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized dedication to national duty and the importance of the Constitution during a Republic Day message. He urged citizens to honor the contributions of freedom fighters by fulfilling their duties with honesty, in line with the core principles of justice, equality, and fraternity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-01-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 20:30 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Emphasizes 'Nation First' on Republic Day
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant message delivered on the eve of the 77th Republic Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of dedication to national duty. He highlighted the significance of the Constitution, urging citizens to uphold the principles of justice, equality, and fraternity.

Adityanath called for a commitment to the mantra of 'nation first,' underscoring that national greatness is achieved through honest and dedicated fulfillment of duties. He reminded the public of the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and the journey of the Constitution over 76 years.

The chief minister encouraged people to pursue their responsibilities with integrity, in alignment with the Constitution's outline of fundamental duties and rights. This message reaffirmed the enduring relevance of the Constitution's core principles in fostering national unity and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026