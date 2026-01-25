Uttar Pradesh CM Emphasizes 'Nation First' on Republic Day

In a poignant message delivered on the eve of the 77th Republic Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of dedication to national duty. He highlighted the significance of the Constitution, urging citizens to uphold the principles of justice, equality, and fraternity.

Adityanath called for a commitment to the mantra of 'nation first,' underscoring that national greatness is achieved through honest and dedicated fulfillment of duties. He reminded the public of the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and the journey of the Constitution over 76 years.

The chief minister encouraged people to pursue their responsibilities with integrity, in alignment with the Constitution's outline of fundamental duties and rights. This message reaffirmed the enduring relevance of the Constitution's core principles in fostering national unity and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)