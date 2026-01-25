Left Menu

Nation First: Combating Corruption with Fair Scholarship Distribution

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of the 'nation first' sentiment for the equitable distribution of government benefits. At a Lucknow event, he highlighted the seamless transfer of Rs 944.55 crore in scholarships to 19 lakh students, criticising past corruption and favouritism.

Lucknow | Updated: 25-01-2026 19:54 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the 'nation first' ideology's role in equitable government scheme distribution, while addressing an event in Lucknow. The program facilitated scholarship and fee reimbursement to student accounts, marking a significant stride against corruption.

Highlighting the contrast between governance styles, Adityanath criticized the previous Samajwadi Party administration. He argued that corruption flourishes under the 'family first' sentiment, whereas nation-oriented policies ensure benefits reach all sections indiscriminately.

With intentions and policies aligned towards transparency, the chief minister announced that Rs 944.55 crore scholarship funds were directly transferred to 19 lakh students' accounts. This milestone, driven by DBT, signifies a crackdown on corruption, ensuring every student's right to education.

