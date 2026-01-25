Targeted Shooting Claims Life of Indian-Origin Man in Canada
A 28-year-old Indian-origin man named Dilraj Singh Gill was shot dead in a targeted attack linked to gang activity in Burnaby, British Columbia. The incident occurred on January 22, and police found a vehicle connected to the crime. The investigation is ongoing.
A 28-year-old man of Indian descent was fatally shot in what authorities suspect was a targeted attack tied to gang activity in Canada.
The shooting took place on January 22 in Burnaby, British Columbia, according to a statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) on Friday.
Police responded around 5:30 PM to gunfire reports near the 3700 block of Canada Way. On the scene, officers discovered the victim, Dilraj Singh Gill of Vancouver, with critical injuries. Efforts to save his life were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the site.
Authorities noted that Gill was known to them and linked the shooting to the ongoing British Columbia Gang conflict. IHIT confirmed this incident as a targeted shooting.
Subsequently, a vehicle was found engulfed in flames on Buxton Street, which investigators have connected to the homicide. The probe is being conducted by IHIT in collaboration with the Burnaby RCMP, the Lower Mainland District Integrated Forensic Identification Service (IFIS), and the BC Coroners Service.
The investigation into this case remains active.
(With inputs from agencies.)
