Telangana's Republic Day Celebrations: A Display of Patriotism
During the Republic Day celebrations in Telangana, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma hoisted the national flag at Parade Grounds. Key political leaders were present, while Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was absent, attending a leadership program at Harvard University in the USA.
In a vibrant display of national pride, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma ceremoniously unfurled the national flag during Republic Day celebrations at the Parade Grounds on Monday.
Governor Varma took the time to review an impressive march past by various contingents, signaling a salute to the region's disciplined forces.
The event saw attendance from prominent figures such as Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar, and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, with several cabinet ministers also present. Notably absent was Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who is currently enhancing his leadership skills through a program at Harvard University.
