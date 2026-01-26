Telangana's Republic Day Celebrations: A Display of Patriotism

In a vibrant display of national pride, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma ceremoniously unfurled the national flag during Republic Day celebrations at the Parade Grounds on Monday.

Governor Varma took the time to review an impressive march past by various contingents, signaling a salute to the region's disciplined forces.

The event saw attendance from prominent figures such as Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar, and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, with several cabinet ministers also present. Notably absent was Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who is currently enhancing his leadership skills through a program at Harvard University.