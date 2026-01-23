Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Pays a Hospital Visit to Check on Nritya Gopal Das's Health

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a personal visit to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow on Friday to inquire about the health of Nritya Gopal Das, the esteemed president of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The 87-year-old seer, who was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after his health worsened, is currently stable. Chief Minister Adityanath communicated with hospital officials and prayed for Das's speedy recovery in a post shared on the social media platform X.

Dr S K Pathak, the seer's personal physician, reported that Das had not consumed food for over 36 hours due to persistent vomiting and diarrhea. A team of specialists, including Dr Dilip Dubey, gastroenterologist Dr Abhay Verma, and urologist Dr Rakesh Kapoor, is overseeing his treatment with ongoing care in the ICU.

(With inputs from agencies.)