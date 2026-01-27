Left Menu

Congress Leader Criticizes AIMIM's Rise in Maharashtra Polls

Hussain Dalwai, a senior Congress leader, accuses AIMIM of being a 'B team' of BJP, attributing their success in Maharashtra civic polls to Congress's lack of support for Muslims. Dalwai urges Congress to stand with Muslims to prevent them from turning to AIMIM.

Senior Congress leader Hussain Dalwai on Tuesday branded the AIMIM as the BJP's 'B team', attributing the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party's gains in the recent Maharashtra civic elections to the Congress's failure to advocate steadfastly for Muslims.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Dalwai, a former Rajya Sabha member, argued that AIMIM garnered substantial support due to the Congress's perceived detachment from Muslims, especially when faced with criticism from BJP and RSS leaders.

Dalwai emphasized that the Congress must actively support Muslims facing injustice to avoid losing their support to AIMIM, citing a need for the community to align with secular parties for security.

