Karnataka's Panchayats to Carry Mahatma Gandhi's Legacy

The Karnataka Congress has decided to rename Gram Panchayat offices after Mahatma Gandhi following a suggestion by Randeep Singh Surjewala. This move, announced during a protest against changing a rural employment scheme, aims to honor Gandhi's legacy. The decision was swiftly approved by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-01-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 18:41 IST
The Karnataka Congress has announced plans to rename all Gram Panchayat offices in the state after Mahatma Gandhi. The decision followed a protest at Freedom Park against changes to a rural employment scheme.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress general secretary, suggested the renaming during the protest, arguing that the removal of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act is tantamount to disrespecting Gandhi's legacy.

At the event, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar quickly endorsed the initiative, with Shivakumar declaring that the renaming would eternalize Gandhi's name across the state's rural governance structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

