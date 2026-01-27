Left Menu

Coalition Tensions Rise Over Minister's Remarks

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske urges BJP leadership to address minister Ganesh Naik's remarks against Maharashtra Deputy CM. The comments threaten coalition unity. Mhaske calls for a review of Naik's conduct, stressing the importance of maintaining alliance harmony despite ideological differences between the parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-01-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 19:38 IST
Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske has urged the BJP leadership to address controversial comments made by party leader and minister Ganesh Naik. Naik's remarks, seen as targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, have the potential to disrupt the fragile unity of the ruling coalition.

These comments prompted a firm response from Shiv Sena ministers, who issued a warning to Naik following his claim that the BJP could 'finish off' their political existence. Mhaske has penned a letter to Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan, emphasizing that Shiv Sena is prepared to tackle political challenges head-on. He criticized Naik for venting frustration and appealed for a reassessment of Naik's behavior and responsibilities.

Highlighting Naik's intent to dismantle Shiv Sena's hold in Navi Mumbai, Mhaske emphasized the damaging impact of his comments on the coalition that previously worked together to overthrow the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. He insisted that the alliance has delivered a stable government under strong leadership, despite past rivalries and ideological differences.

