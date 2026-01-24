Left Menu

Inferno at Navi Mumbai Factory: No Casualties Reported

A major fire broke out in Navi Mumbai's industrial area at Betachem Industries, with no casualties reported. Fire brigades from multiple regions responded to contain the blaze, which is now under control. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire while cooling operations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 24-01-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 16:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A significant fire erupted at a factory within Navi Mumbai's industrial sector on Saturday afternoon, as per official reports. Fortunately, there were no injuries confirmed at the site located in the Pavane MIDC, according to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

The Regional Disaster Management Department of NMMC indicated that the incident occurred at Betachem Industries and nearby companies. Teams from Airoli, Koparkhairane, Vashi, Nerul, and Belapur were dispatched, equipped with fire tenders from the MIDC and CIDCO units.

Emergency services have successfully contained the fire, and cooling operations are currently in progress. No casualties or injuries have been reported, but the precise cause of the blaze remains unknown, as stated in an official release.

