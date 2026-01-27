Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Delhi's 'Phansighar' Claim: Political Drama Unfolds

The Delhi Assembly Secretariat addressed former CM Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Speaker Ram Niwas Goel concerning the Privileges Committee's findings on the 'Phansighar' issue. The Committee accused Kejriwal, Goel, and others of contempt due to their absence, debating the room's historical purpose and BJP's call for an apology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 19:54 IST
Controversy Surrounds Delhi's 'Phansighar' Claim: Political Drama Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Assembly Secretariat has reached out to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Speaker Ram Niwas Goel over findings from the Privileges Committee regarding the contentious 'Phansighar' issue.

The Committee's report criticized Kejriwal, Goel, and other AAP leaders, including former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, for contempt of the House due to their deliberate absence during Committee hearings.

This controversy arises from a British-era room in the Delhi Assembly, inaugurated by Kejriwal as 'Phansighar' in 2022. BJP has since contested this claim, leading to a political dispute over its historical usage, with the Privileges Committee demanding accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026