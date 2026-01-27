Controversy Surrounds Delhi's 'Phansighar' Claim: Political Drama Unfolds

The Delhi Assembly Secretariat has reached out to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Speaker Ram Niwas Goel over findings from the Privileges Committee regarding the contentious 'Phansighar' issue.

The Committee's report criticized Kejriwal, Goel, and other AAP leaders, including former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, for contempt of the House due to their deliberate absence during Committee hearings.

This controversy arises from a British-era room in the Delhi Assembly, inaugurated by Kejriwal as 'Phansighar' in 2022. BJP has since contested this claim, leading to a political dispute over its historical usage, with the Privileges Committee demanding accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)