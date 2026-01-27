Left Menu

Scandal Unfolds: Congress Leader Arrested in Shidlaghatta Tensions

Congress leader Rajeev Gowda was arrested for threatening Shidlaghatta City Municipal Council Commissioner Amrutha Gowda over a banner removal dispute. He faces charges of intimidation and obstruction of government work. The incident has sparked local protests and criticism from opposition parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:13 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Congress leader Rajeev Gowda was apprehended for allegedly threatening Shidlaghatta City Municipal Council Commissioner Amrutha Gowda. The arrest follows accusations of Gowda intimidating and abusing the commissioner over the removal of his banner.

According to reports, Rajeev Gowda had been evading law enforcement until his capture in Kerala on Monday. The Shidlaghatta Judicial Magistrate First Class court remanded him into 14 days of judicial custody, albeit his legal team plans to challenge this.

The controversy has ignited widespread public reaction, with municipal employees and citizens staging protests in solidarity with Amrutha Gowda. The opposition, including BJP and JD(S), has criticized the government, demanding accountability and condemning the abuse of power.

