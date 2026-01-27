Scandal Unfolds: Congress Leader Arrested in Shidlaghatta Tensions

In a dramatic turn of events, Congress leader Rajeev Gowda was apprehended for allegedly threatening Shidlaghatta City Municipal Council Commissioner Amrutha Gowda. The arrest follows accusations of Gowda intimidating and abusing the commissioner over the removal of his banner.

According to reports, Rajeev Gowda had been evading law enforcement until his capture in Kerala on Monday. The Shidlaghatta Judicial Magistrate First Class court remanded him into 14 days of judicial custody, albeit his legal team plans to challenge this.

The controversy has ignited widespread public reaction, with municipal employees and citizens staging protests in solidarity with Amrutha Gowda. The opposition, including BJP and JD(S), has criticized the government, demanding accountability and condemning the abuse of power.

