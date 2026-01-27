Left Menu

UK Government Unveils Relief Package for Beleaguered Pubs, Music Venues

The British government announced relief for pubs and live music venues in England to counteract recent property tax increases. The package includes a 15% discount on business rates and a two-year freeze on these rates, aiming to prevent closures and job losses in the hospitality sector.

The British government has introduced a relief package designed to aid pubs and live music venues in England, offering respite from recent increases in property taxes that have plagued the hospitality sector.

The new measures, announced on Tuesday, come in response to fears of widespread pub closures and job losses, with the industry already facing challenges from evolving drinking habits and demographic shifts. A significant tax increase proposed last November had caused a stir among pub landlords, even leading to a boycott against Labour Party lawmakers.

The announced support includes a 15% reduction in business rates for pubs and a freeze on these rates for two years, impacting approximately 5,000 smaller establishments. This decision marks another policy shift for Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government, which is striving to revitalize a stagnant economy while dealing with low polling numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

