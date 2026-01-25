Left Menu

Justice Pursued in Tragic NEET Aspirant Case: Party Pledges Legal Support

Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj, has pledged legal support for the family of a deceased NEET aspirant who was allegedly assaulted. The 18-year-old was found unconscious in a Patna hostel and died after several days in a coma. A special investigation team is probing the case.

Updated: 25-01-2026 16:06 IST
Justice Pursued in Tragic NEET Aspirant Case: Party Pledges Legal Support
Prashant Kishor
  Country:
  India

Prashant Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj, announced his party's commitment to supporting the family of a deceased NEET aspirant legally. The aspirant, an 18-year-old from Jehanabad, was found unconscious in a hostel in Patna, later succumbing on January 11.

Kishor stated that senior party leader and lawyer Y V Giri would represent the family in court. The family claims the aspirant was sexually assaulted, with a cover-up attempted by authorities. A special investigation team is currently investigating the case.

Disciplinary actions were sought against two police officers involved in the initial investigation. The officer leading the probe faced disciplinary measures for alleged lapses. The forensic report detected semen on the victim's clothes, suggesting sexual assault, leading to large-scale protests and arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

