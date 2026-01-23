High-Stakes Allegations: YSRCP Liquor Scam Investigation Unfolds

In a significant development, YSRCP MP P V Mithun Reddy appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, answering to allegations linked to a Rs 3,500-crore liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh. The case dates back to the previous YSRCP regime, with the ED seeking clarity on the parliamentarian's involvement.

Mithun Reddy, representing Rajampet, was summoned to the ED's zonal office for questioning under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Accused by a special investigation team (SIT) in July 2025, Reddy currently remains on bail following earlier arrest.

Adding complexity to the case, former YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy and ex-chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy face allegations of transferring illicit funds. While Jagan Mohan Reddy dismisses the case as political conspiracy, the federal agency's probe intensifies with the registration of a PMLA case in September 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)