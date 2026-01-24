New Chapter: Bangladesh Labour Party Joins Jamaat-e-Islami Alliance

The Bangladesh Labour Party has officially joined the Jamaat-e-Islami-led electoral alliance. This development was announced by Labour Party Chairman Mostafizur Rahman Iran and Jamaat Assistant Secretary General Maulana A T M Masum during a press conference. The alliance now boasts 11 parties, a status restored after a recent exit.

The Labour Party's inclusion underscores their call for systemic transformation rather than a mere power change, as stated by leader Iran. The Jamaat-e-Islami-led grouping aims to consolidate Islamic political influence ahead of the February 12 election, despite internal ideological differences.

Earlier, the Islamic Movement Bangladesh departed from the coalition, citing injustices in seat allocation. This shift highlights the fluid dynamics within the country's political landscape, bringing the Bangladesh Nationalist Party into the spotlight as a key player after the recent political changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)