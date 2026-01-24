Left Menu

New Chapter: Bangladesh Labour Party Joins Jamaat-e-Islami Alliance

The Bangladesh Labour Party has joined the Jamaat-e-Islami-led electoral alliance ahead of the upcoming February 12 parliament election, reestablishing the alliance's composition of 11 parties. The inclusion comes after an Islamic party's recent departure. The Labour Party emphasizes the need for meaningful state transformation over mere power shifts.

New Chapter: Bangladesh Labour Party Joins Jamaat-e-Islami Alliance
  Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Labour Party has officially joined the Jamaat-e-Islami-led electoral alliance. This development was announced by Labour Party Chairman Mostafizur Rahman Iran and Jamaat Assistant Secretary General Maulana A T M Masum during a press conference. The alliance now boasts 11 parties, a status restored after a recent exit.

The Labour Party's inclusion underscores their call for systemic transformation rather than a mere power change, as stated by leader Iran. The Jamaat-e-Islami-led grouping aims to consolidate Islamic political influence ahead of the February 12 election, despite internal ideological differences.

Earlier, the Islamic Movement Bangladesh departed from the coalition, citing injustices in seat allocation. This shift highlights the fluid dynamics within the country's political landscape, bringing the Bangladesh Nationalist Party into the spotlight as a key player after the recent political changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

