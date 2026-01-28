Tragic Loss: Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tragically died in a plane crash near Baramati, Pune, along with four others. Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed their condolences, citing his untimely demise as a tremendous loss to Maharashtra and beyond.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra mourns the loss of its Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, who died in a tragic plane crash near Baramati, Pune, on Wednesday morning. Four others also perished in the accident.
Sikkim's Governor Om Prakash Mathur expressed his deep condolences on social media, calling the incident "very sad." He offered his heartfelt sympathy to the Pawar family.
Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang described Pawar's demise as a significant loss to the people of Maharashtra. He emphasized the enduring impact of Pawar's legacy in service and leadership, extending his condolences to the bereaved family and supporters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Demise of Ajit Pawar in Pune Plane Crash Shocks Nation
Tragic Plane Crash Claims Life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister
Tragic Crash: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Among Five Killed in Pune Plane Incident
Tragedy in Pune: The Loss of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Tragic Plane Crash Claims Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister's Life