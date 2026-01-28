Tragic Loss: Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash

Maharashtra mourns the loss of its Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, who died in a tragic plane crash near Baramati, Pune, on Wednesday morning. Four others also perished in the accident.

Sikkim's Governor Om Prakash Mathur expressed his deep condolences on social media, calling the incident "very sad." He offered his heartfelt sympathy to the Pawar family.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang described Pawar's demise as a significant loss to the people of Maharashtra. He emphasized the enduring impact of Pawar's legacy in service and leadership, extending his condolences to the bereaved family and supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)