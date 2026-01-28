Supreme Court Probes Minority Fraud via Buddhism Conversion

The Supreme Court has raised alarms over what it calls a "new type of fraud," where individuals from dominant upper-caste backgrounds in Haryana are converting to Buddhism solely to gain minority reservation benefits.

Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi have requested a detailed report from the Haryana chief secretary on how minority certificates are being granted. This came from a petition filed by Nikhil Kumar Punia from Hisar, who sought minority status through his claimed Buddhist faith.

The Court grilled Punia on his social background and questioned the legitimacy of his conversion. The bench has asked for clarification on whether upper-caste individuals can claim minority benefits through religious conversion. The Supreme Court dismissed Punia's plea, pending further review of the state's procedures for issuing minority certificates.

