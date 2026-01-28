Tragic Loss: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others tragically lost their lives when their aircraft crashed in Pune on Wednesday morning, officials confirmed.

The Learjet 46, operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures, met its fate at the Baramati airport. Aviation regulator DGCA reported five people were aboard the ill-fated flight, including crew members.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge voiced deep sympathy for the loss and called for a thorough investigation. He described Pawar as a sincere politician devoted to public service, mourning his untimely death alongside the people of Maharashtra.

